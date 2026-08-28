Iran’s FM says US must drop pressure to put diplomacy on track

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the United States must abandon pressure and build trust if diplomacy is to be put back on track.

In a post on X on Friday, August 28, Araghchi said he had held “creative discussions” with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit to Tehran.

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“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible,” Araghchi wrote, adding that this hinged on the US understanding “one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work”.

He said Washington should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran’s rights and uphold its commitments.

Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar.



Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments. pic.twitter.com/9yQ2pOXe5R — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 28, 2026

Sheikh Mohammed’s visit came as Qatar continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington. During the trip, he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

The discussions were held amid efforts to create conditions for renewed dialogue and address tensions surrounding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian deputy FM claims Trump shows symptoms of ‘schizophrenia’

Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi hit back at US President Donald Trump over his repeated claims concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X on Friday, Gharibabadi invoked schizophrenia while criticising what he described as Trump’s distorted perception of reality.

“Schizophrenia is a complex and acute type of psychotic disorder that manifests itself through disturbances in thinking and a distorted perception of reality,” Gharibabadi wrote. He added that common symptoms included “hallucinations and delirium” and said psychologists recommended that such patients be monitored and treated around the clock.

His remarks came after Trump shared an image portraying the strategic waterway as “NEW US TERRITORY”, without providing further context.

#اسکیزوفرنی نوعی اختلال روان پریشی پیچیده و حاد است که با اختلال در تفکر و درک تحریف شده از واقعیت متبلور می‌شود. شایع‌ترین علامت آن نیز #توهم و #هذیان است. روانشناسان توصیه می کنند چنین بیمارانی باید به‌صورت ۲۴ ساعته تحت نظر باشند و درمان شوند. pic.twitter.com/e9UywAX4iK — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) August 28, 2026

The exchange comes amid continued friction between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz and broader efforts to revive dialogue. Al Thani’s visit also marked his first trip to Iran since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes in late February.