Iran’s latest missile can hit targets anywhere in world

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy of Iran has launched a long-range missile from one of its warships for the first time. Claiming that it can hit anywhere in the world, the missile is the latest achievement of the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force.
Fired from the Shahid Mahdavi aircraft carrier on Monday, the Zolfaqar-class ballistic missile hit its designated target in a desert in central Iran, according to a report by the IRNA.
The missile has a range of 750 kilometers.
IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salaami told Nour News that the latest missile launch will give the elite force the capability to “hit any target anywhere in the world” as its ocean-cruising warships can sail to any location in international waters.
In a bid to upgrade its deterrence power, Iran has expanded its missile program. In addition, the IRGC warships will now be capable of carrying various types of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 1,750 kilometers.