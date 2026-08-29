Iran’s Pezeshkian urges Trump to avoid turmoil, pursue dialogue

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged US President Donald Trump to avoid creating further turmoil, saying Tehran believes its differences with Washington can be resolved through dialogue and implementation of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, August 29, Pezeshkian said negotiations offered a path to addressing outstanding issues while safeguarding Iran’s interests, according to the Mehr News Agency.

“If we proceed through dialogue and on the basis of the memorandum of understanding, we will resolve the problems and secure our rights,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that it was in the interests of Iran, the region and the wider world for Trump to avoid fuelling instability. He also accused Israel of causing insecurity and seeking to deepen divisions among Muslim countries.

The Iranian president said Tehran did not favour war but would respond strongly to any aggression.

“We do not like war, but we will stand with strength against aggression and defend ourselves,” he said, maintaining that a nation united in defence of its territory could not be forced to surrender.

He also addressed domestic concerns, describing the continuation of industrial production during the coming winter as a priority. Pezeshkian said essential supplies to factories should be protected and that, if limits on water or energy use became necessary, government offices and public buildings would face restrictions before households.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused US government elements and Israel-aligned actors of attempting to manipulate energy markets and encourage the continuation of the war.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iranian intelligence had identified “major efforts to game energy markets”. He alleged that US government elements were using what he called “gullible media” to influence prices for personal gain while keeping Trump “mired in a losing war”.

“Israel-aligned actors also promote war with rosy assessments,” Araghchi added, saying US consumers were facing the consequences. He did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

Our intelligence shows major efforts to game energy markets. U.S. Govt elements use gullible media to influence prices for personal gain and keep POTUS mired in a losing war. Israel-aligned actors also promote war with rosy assessments.



U.S. consumers feel the real bottom line. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 29, 2026

The comments come amid the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on February 28 with strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and infrastructure sites. Iran subsequently launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities in the region.

Iran and the United States reached a 14-point memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, to halt hostilities and open a 60-day period for negotiations on a broader agreement.

The arrangement included issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, the US naval blockade, sanctions and Iran’s frozen assets. Tehran has said further progress depends on Washington meeting its commitments, while Iranian officials have linked the full reopening of the strategic waterway to their implementation.