Iran’s Raisi arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza

Riyadh: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Saturday, November 11, to participate in the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit.

His arrival mark the first visit to Saudi Arabia since Tehran and Riyadh ended seven years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March.

This also represents the first visit by an Iranian President to the Kingdom after eleven years.

Taking to X, Arabic channel published a video of the moment Raisi arrived wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, greeting Saudi officials at the airport after disembarking from his plane.

فيديو | الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي يصل إلى الرياض للمشاركة في القمة العربية الإسلامية#قمة_عربية_إسلامية_بالسعودية#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/urfA4GGTLP — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 11, 2023

In his statements before departure from Tehran, Iranian President had said that “Palestine is the most important issue in the Islamic world,” and Gaza should not be “an arena for words, but for actions,” Iranian News Agency reported.

Raisi called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a “decisive, enforceable and implementable decision on Gaza.”

On Friday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the holding of an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, on an exceptional basis, in Riyadh on Saturday, in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in Gaza.