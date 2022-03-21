Iraq condemns Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st March 2022 11:55 am IST
Iraq condemns Yemen's Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Representative Image

Baghdad: Iraq on Sunday condemned the latest attacks that targeted energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry “reiterated its stance calling for the adoption of dialogue to end these actions between the parties to the conflict, as the dialogue ensures mechanisms for all parties to avoid more losses”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Also Read
Iraq condemns Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for its overnight attacks targeting vital energy facilities, including Aramco oil facilities, in several cities in Saudi Arabia.

MS Education Academy

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of the northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the following year to support the Yemeni government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button