Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel’s using of airspace to attack Iran

Baghdad: Iraq on Monday, October 28, lodged a complaint with the United Nations (UN) regarding Israel’s use of its airspace in its attack on Iran, claiming it is a “flagrant” violation of its sovereignty.

The letter of complaint was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council.

In a statement, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassim Alawadi said that the letter to Guterres condemns “the Zionist entity’s blatant violation of Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26”, according to AFP.

Alawadi stated that this issue would be addressed during discussions with the United States (US).

On Saturday morning, Israeli forces launched “precise” strikes on Iran’s military bases in response to the October 1 missile attack, during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Four Iranian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the bombardments.

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the Israeli strikes on Iran. The meeting was requested by Iran with the support of Algeria, Russia and China.