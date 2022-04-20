Iraq summons Turkish envoy in protest over military operations

Baghdad: The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish envoy in protest over Turkey’s cross-border offensive against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

The ministry handed Ambassador Ali Reza Guney a “strongly-worded letter calling for the cessation of such provocative acts, and the unacceptable violations,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, renewing Iraq’s demand for the complete withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraqi territories, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Iraq has the legal right to take the necessary and appropriate measures in accordance with the provisions of the Charter of the UN and the rules of international law in the face of such hostile and unilateral acts, as they are taking place without coordination with the Iraqi government,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Presidency slammed the Turkish operation in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region as a threat to Iraq’s national security and a violation of its sovereignty.

At least 26 PKK members have been killed during Turkey’s new ground and air cross-border offensive into northern Iraq launched on Monday, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

Turkey regularly conducts cross-border operations on the PKK bases in northern Iraq, despite Iraq’s repeated protests.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years.