Iraqi PM reaffirms support for Lebanon

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani pledged to continue support for Lebanon after the latter’s recent formation of a new government, Iraqi government spokesman Basim al-Awadi said.

Al-Sudani sent two congratulatory letters to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in which he congratulated them on the formation of the new Lebanese government, al-Awadi said on Monday in a statement.

Al-Sudani emphasised Iraq’s enduring solidarity with Lebanon and commitment to providing all possible assistance to strengthen Lebanon’s resilience in the face of challenges, facilitate its reconstruction, and drive its progress, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Iraqi government Spokesman said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA that “Reaffirming the bonds of brotherhood and the distinguished relations between Iraq and Lebanon, Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani sent two congratulatory cables to His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, and the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam. He conveyed, on behalf of the Iraqi government and people, heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly nation of Lebanon — its governmental institutions and the diverse segments of its great people — on the completion of the formation of the new Lebanese government. He expressed his hope that this step would usher in a new era of stability and security, serving as a confident gateway toward fulfilling the aspirations of the Lebanese people for prosperity and a dignified life”.

The statement read: “Prime Minister Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s continued support for the Lebanese people and its commitment to providing all possible assistance to strengthen Lebanon’s resilience in the face of challenges, facilitate reconstruction, and drive progress. He emphasised Iraq’s enduring solidarity with Lebanon, recognising its pivotal role in the region in promoting development and fostering economic and cultural integration among brotherly and friendly nations.”

Lebanon has formed a new government under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, marking the country’s first full administration since 2022. The 24-member cabinet, announced on February 8, aims to implement financial reforms, oversee reconstruction efforts, and enforce a resolution to stabilise the Lebanese border with Israel.