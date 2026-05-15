Iraq’s new PM sworn in with partial Cabinet after deadlock

Parliament approved 14 ministers, while key votes were delayed amid political talks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 7:09 am IST
Businessman in formal attire sitting at a desk in a professional office environment.
Iraq PM Ali al-Zaidi during an official meeting in Baghdad. Photo: AP

Baghdad: Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was sworn in with a partial Cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on several key posts, including the interior and defence ministries. 

Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favor of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.

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Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister, Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister, and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister.

Voting on other key ministries, including defense and interior, was postponed to allow more time for political consultations.

Following the confidence vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament.

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Under Iraq’s constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government program before formally taking office.

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi named al-Zaidi, the nominee of the Coordination Framework — the largest parliamentary bloc and an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties — as prime minister-designate.

The constitution gives a prime minister-designate 30 days to present a Cabinet and government program to parliament for a confidence vote.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the parliamentary speakership by a Sunni Muslim, and the prime ministership by a Shiite Muslim.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump on congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq’s next Prime Minister, signalling support for the formation of a new government in Baghdad and expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.

In a post on his official social media platform, Trump said back then: “Congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be the next Prime Minister of Iraq!”

He added that Washington wishes him success as he seeks to form a government capable of addressing security concerns and governance challenges.

“We wish him success as he works to form a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” Trump said.

The US President also pointed to the prospect of strengthening ties between the two countries under al-Zaidi’s leadership.

“We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States,” he said.

Trump described the development as a potential turning point in bilateral relations. “This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our nations — prosperity, stability, and success like never seen before,” he said. He concluded his message with a personal note: “Again, Ali, congratulations!”

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 7:09 am IST

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Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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