Iraq’s new PM sworn in with partial Cabinet after deadlock

Baghdad: Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was sworn in with a partial Cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on several key posts, including the interior and defence ministries.

Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favor of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.

Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister, Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister, and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister.

Voting on other key ministries, including defense and interior, was postponed to allow more time for political consultations.

Following the confidence vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament.

Under Iraq’s constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government program before formally taking office.

Also Read US court blocks sanctions on outspoken UN Gaza expert

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi named al-Zaidi, the nominee of the Coordination Framework — the largest parliamentary bloc and an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties — as prime minister-designate.

The constitution gives a prime minister-designate 30 days to present a Cabinet and government program to parliament for a confidence vote.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the parliamentary speakership by a Sunni Muslim, and the prime ministership by a Shiite Muslim.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump on congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq’s next Prime Minister, signalling support for the formation of a new government in Baghdad and expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.

In a post on his official social media platform, Trump said back then: “Congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be the next Prime Minister of Iraq!”

He added that Washington wishes him success as he seeks to form a government capable of addressing security concerns and governance challenges.

“We wish him success as he works to form a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” Trump said.

The US President also pointed to the prospect of strengthening ties between the two countries under al-Zaidi’s leadership.

“We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States,” he said.

Trump described the development as a potential turning point in bilateral relations. “This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our nations — prosperity, stability, and success like never seen before,” he said. He concluded his message with a personal note: “Again, Ali, congratulations!”