IRCTC launches special five-day Dubai tour package

Bookings will remain open till January 6

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 4th January 2026 4:22 pm IST
IRCTC launches special five-day Dubai tour package
IRCTC launches special five-day Dubai tour package

Jaipur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a special Dubai tour package to coincide with Republic Day celebrations this month, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The four-night, five-day package, priced at Rs 94,730 per person, will allow tourists from cities — Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi — to travel to Dubai as part of a single Indian group, showcasing national unity and cultural diversity abroad, IRCTC said in a statement.

The package includes return airfare, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance, it said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Major attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Miracle Garden, Burj Al Arab, Gold and Spice Souks, and the Burj Khalifa light and sound show are part of the itinerary, the statement said.

IRCTC Jaipur Additional General Manager Yogendra Singh Gurjar said the tour also features shopping at Dubai’s gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi, including visits to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and temple, it said.

Bookings will remain open till January 6, it said.

Memory Khan Seminar

IRCTC has also announced a 13-day Europe tour covering several countries, with departures from Jaipur scheduled between April and June, the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 4th January 2026 4:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button