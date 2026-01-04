IRCTC launches special five-day Dubai tour package

Jaipur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a special Dubai tour package to coincide with Republic Day celebrations this month, officials said on Sunday.

The four-night, five-day package, priced at Rs 94,730 per person, will allow tourists from cities — Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi — to travel to Dubai as part of a single Indian group, showcasing national unity and cultural diversity abroad, IRCTC said in a statement.

The package includes return airfare, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance, it said.

Major attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Miracle Garden, Burj Al Arab, Gold and Spice Souks, and the Burj Khalifa light and sound show are part of the itinerary, the statement said.

IRCTC Jaipur Additional General Manager Yogendra Singh Gurjar said the tour also features shopping at Dubai’s gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi, including visits to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and temple, it said.

Bookings will remain open till January 6, it said.

IRCTC has also announced a 13-day Europe tour covering several countries, with departures from Jaipur scheduled between April and June, the statement said.