Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa claps back at trolls questioning pardah

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Mirza have been the subject of online criticism and trolling following Safa’s public appearance without her face being covered. The couple, who have been married for eight years, celebrated their wedding anniversary in February, during which Irfan shared a photo on Instagram, revealing Safa’s face for the first time.

Safa and Irfan ‘s decision to unveil her face garnered backlash from some social media users, who criticized Irfan for going against religious practices.

However, the star cricketer’s wife has now addressed the trolls in her latest Instagram story. Safa Mirza, who recently made her Instagram debut, conducted an Ask Me Anything session where she responded to various queries from her followers.

In response to a question asking why she revealed her face, Safa clarified that no “revelation” had occurred and she still prefers not to have her pictures taken.

One user asked, “Why did you reveal your face? Just curious.”

To this Safa replied, “Answering this 1 collectively. No ‘Revelation’ has happened. It’s always been there. I still prefer not to get my pictures clicked if that’s what you mean to ask. P.S – Curiosity killed the cat.”

More About Irfan Pathan’s Wife, Career

Safa Baig, born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah, is more than just the spouse of the cricket veteran. She pursued her education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. Safa’s versatile career includes previous work as a model and journalist. Reports suggest she worked as an executive editor in a PR firm and even graced the pages of various fashion magazines in the Gulf. Safa is also a renowned nail artist.

The love story between Irfan and Safa began after their first meeting at a function in Dubai in 2014 but they kept their relationship private for nearly two years. They got married in February 2016. Their intimate Nikah took place in Haram Shareef, Makkah, attended only by close family members and relatives. Irfan and Safa are now proud parents of two sons — Imran and Suleiman.