IRGC member, two others killed in Israeli strike in Syria

A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who was working as a military advisor, Reza Zarei, along with two members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group was killed in an Israeli strike on the port city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate in Syria.

According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) three missiles were fired on a building that sheltered “a group affiliated with Iran” at dawn on Friday, March 1.

It added, “The targeting caused major destruction to the building nd several homes in its vicinity, which led to the injury of some civilians living in the area.”

Video clips and photos posted on social media platforms showed damaged and ruined buildings.

مدير #المرصد_السوري: مستشار إيراني و2 من مرافقيه من جنسية غير سورية قتـ ـلوا بالاسـ ـتـ ـهداف الإسرائيلي لفيلا في #بانياس.. المسـ ـتـ ـهدف القيادي رضى زراعي يعمل بكتيبة الرادارات القريبة من موقع الاستـ ـهداف..

شريط مصور يظهر حجم الـ ـدمـ ـار في "الفيلا" التي تعرضت لاسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـداف يرجح أنه #إسرائيلي في أطراف مدينة #بانياس

شريط مصور يظهر حجم الـ ـدمـ ـار في "الفيلا" التي تعرضت لاسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـداف يرجح أنه #إسرائيلي في أطراف مدينة #بانياس pic.twitter.com/7KGMv8O7Gk — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) March 1, 2024

This strike comes two days after bombing attributed to Israel targeting sites around Damascus.

In recent weeks, Israeli targeting of Iranian officers and Hezbollah members in Syria has been frequent.