IRGC member, two others killed in Israeli strike in Syria

Three missiles were fired on a building that sheltered “a group affiliated with Iran” at dawn on Friday, March 1.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 4:54 pm IST
IRGC advisor, two Hezbollah members killed in Israeli strike in Syria
A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Reza Zarei (Photo: X)

A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who was working as a military advisor, Reza Zarei, along with two members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group was killed in an Israeli strike on the port city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate in Syria.

According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) three missiles were fired on a building that sheltered “a group affiliated with Iran” at dawn on Friday, March 1.

It added, “The targeting caused major destruction to the building nd several homes in its vicinity, which led to the injury of some civilians living in the area.”

Video clips and photos posted on social media platforms showed damaged and ruined buildings.

This strike comes two days after bombing attributed to Israel targeting sites around Damascus.

In recent weeks, Israeli targeting of Iranian officers and Hezbollah members in Syria has been frequent.

