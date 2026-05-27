IRGC warns Iran’s coastline could become ‘graveyard for aggressors’ if war resumes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Wednesday, May 27, that the country’s coastline could become a “graveyard for aggressors” if conflict with the United States resumes, even as Tehran said the likelihood of renewed war remained low.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the IRGC Navy, said Iranian forces remained prepared despite ongoing diplomatic efforts and a fragile ceasefire.

“The possibility of war is low because of the enemy’s weakness, but the armed forces are lying in wait,” he told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Referring to the coastal stretch between Chabahar and Mahshahr, Akbarzadeh said Iran would respond forcefully to any future attack.

Also Read Israel escalates Lebanon attacks as US-Iran ceasefire tensions persist

Trump convenes Cabinet amid fragile Iran negotiations

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Cabinet as negotiations linked to ending the conflict with Iran remain uncertain following recent US strikes on Iranian targets.

According to AP, Trump hopes a future agreement could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow Washington to argue that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been significantly weakened.

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, however, said Tehran no longer viewed “papers and signatures” as reliable guarantees in any future agreement with the United States.

Mark Warner accuses Trump of pursuing ‘forever war’

US Senator Mark Warner criticised Trump over continuing military operations linked to Iran, accusing him of leading the country into another “forever war”.

In a post on X, Warner said the administration’s actions contradicted repeated claims that the conflict was nearing an end.

Donald Trump keeps claiming the war is about to end… but the truth is, America is still striking Iran.



He’s breaking every promise, starting new forever wars, and raising costs on everything. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 26, 2026

Lindsey Graham questions Pakistan’s mediation role

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham questioned Pakistan’s neutrality in ceasefire diplomacy, citing Islamabad’s long-standing hostility towards Israel.

Graham also alleged that Iranian military aircraft were being housed at Pakistani air bases and called for clarity on whether Pakistan would join the Abraham Accords.

It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing.



It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest… https://t.co/ksLqpw4ZQ4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 26, 2026

Israeli strike kills two in Deir Aames

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that two people were killed and another injured in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Deir Aames in the Tyre district.

Israeli raid destroys houses in Breqa

Lebanese media said Israeli warplanes carried out a two-stage raid on the town of Breqa in Nabatieh district, destroying two houses without reports of casualties.

Lebanon says Israeli attacks killed 31 people

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli raids over recent hours killed at least 31 people and injured 40 others, describing the attacks as “massacres”.

Israeli forces expand operations in southern Lebanon

The New York Times, citing Israeli military officials, reported that Israeli troops were operating beyond traditional frontline areas in southern Lebanon as ground operations expanded.

Israel says Hezbollah operative killed during UAV recovery

The Israel Defense Forces said a Hezbollah operative was killed while retrieving an unmanned aerial vehicle that allegedly posed a threat to Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Oil prices fall as traders monitor Hormuz tensions

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday after sharp gains in the previous session as markets tracked uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters reported that Brent crude fell 1.43 per cent to USD 98.16 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.77 per cent to USD 92.23 a barrel.

Iran reopens Tabriz International Airport

Iran reopened Tabriz International Airport after repair work following damage caused during the conflict, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Iranian media said nearly 20 airports across the country had resumed operations after disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict.

Iranian envoy blames Washington for truce delays

Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said inconsistent US decision-making remained a major obstacle to securing a lasting peace agreement in West Asia.

He said shifting policies in Washington continued to complicate negotiations aimed at finalising a truce.