Iron Age, pre-Islamic artefacts discovered in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The archaeologists in Abu Dhabi has revealed number of archaeological discoveries, including artefacts such as swords and ceramics from the Iron Age and pre-Islamic period, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said that the new discoveries cover a time period from about 1300 BC to 600 AD.

The team of archaeologists discovered archaeological treasures at the end of the salvage excavations of a part of a cemetery dating back to the pre-Islamic period (300 BC to 300 AD), which was found during road development works in the Shaabiya neighborhood in downtown Al Ain, east of the Al Ain Museum.

Here you can see the pictures below

Department of Culture and Tourism – #AbuDhabi reveals significant new archaeological discoveries in the emirate, including sites and artefacts from the #IronAge and the Pre-Islamic period – covering a time span from approximately 1300 BCE to 600 CE #WamNews… pic.twitter.com/lNikQsR0gP — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 17, 2023

.@dctabudhabi has made new archaeological discoveries in the emirate from the Iron Age and Pre-Islamic period. The recent discoveries are the result of DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to further knowledge of the UAE’s history and safeguard its cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/e8TaPVyNRO — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 16, 2023

Around 20 graves were recorded in the cemetery, with “exceptionally well-preserved” objects including amphorae (a type of jug), bronze bowls and other ceramics.

They also found large quantities of iron weapons in the graves, including arrows, spears and several swords, one of which, 70 cm high, remained intact.

The department said the existence of a cemetery suggests that a settlement of the same period may have been located nearby.

تم الإعلان عن اكتشافات أثرية تاريخية مهمة في إمارة أبوظبي، والتي تشمل مواقع أثرية وأوان حجرية #ثقافة_أبوظبي pic.twitter.com/IDoDRVcxQz — Abu Dhabi Culture (@AbuDhabiCulture) June 17, 2023

It said further antiquities were uncovered during a project along an 11.5km stretch in Al Khrais area.

These include an Iron Age cemetery with a monumental stone tomb and at least 35 graves. Another area revealed pre-Islamic tombs, one of which contained a cache of iron weapons.

The archaeologists also discovered irrigation systems and agricultural sites. Other objects found include jewelry and shells.