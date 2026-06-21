Irreligious should not speak: BJP’s Naqvi on Ram Temple fund row

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday criticised opposition parties over their remarks on the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple, saying “irreligious people” should not interfere in religious matters.

Naqvi, who is on a two-day visit to Rampur, told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government and the temple administration were treating the matter with sensitivity.

He said some people were driven by political prejudice and spreading misinformation for political gains. “Some people are indulging in propaganda and prejudice through political motives. They should refrain from doing so,” the former Union minister said.

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Reacting to remarks made by Samajwadi Party chief on the issue, Naqvi said, “This is a religious matter. Why are such irreligious people trying to enter it? Let it remain a religious matter. Irreligious people should not try to interfere.”

A probe was launched to investigate theft of donation funds after SP president Akhilesh Yadav made an allegation citing some reports.

The temple trust has maintained that internal audits are underway and that no evidence supporting the allegations has been found so far.