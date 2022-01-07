Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Revisiting his 5 best characters

Mumbai: The Indian film industry lost a gem in 2020 as one of the finest actors Irrfan Khan passed away after battling cancer. In his career spanning over 30 years, Khan had managed to rule millions of hearts with his amazing skills. From making his debut with the 1988 release Salaam Bombay! to working in movies like Maqbool, Life in a…. Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium etc, Irrfan has given the audiences some phenomenal performances over the years. The kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle.

From comedy to romance, Irrfan Khan pulled off all his roles perfectly. Today, on his 55th birthday, let’s have a look at some of the best memorable roles of the versatile actor.

1. Haasil

Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial ‘Haasil’ (2003) potrayed Irrfan Khan as a student leader Ranvijay Singh in a rowdy violent college in Uttar Pradesh. His embodiment of a goon madly chasing a girl is a must watch thing.

2. Paan Singh Tomar

Irrfan played a dacoit who once represented India in the Asian Games in ‘Paan Singh Tomar’. It is considered as one of his best performance to date and many of his fans feel the way is potrayed himself is exemplary in every sense. Irrfan even bagged National Film Award for this film.

3. The Lunchbox

The Ritesh Batra film, The Lunchbox is probably one of the most talked-about critically acclaimed film. It perfectly portrays the quality of Irrfan’s acting prowess. Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes lunch for him.

4. Talvar

The film features Irrfan Khan as Ashwin Kumar, a CBI officer who investigates a high-profile murder case of a teenager and her domestic help.

5. Life Of Pi

Irrfan gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. Apart from the miraculous storytelling and visual mastery, Life Of Pi is known for one more thing and that’s Irrfan Khan. His portrayal of Piscine Patel is surreal and he played it effortlessly.