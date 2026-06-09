Mumbai: Art has always had the power to transcend borders, languages and politics. Over the years, Indian and Pakistani celebrities have often expressed admiration for each other’s work, proving that talent knows no boundaries. The latest example of this mutual appreciation comes from Bollywood writer Sutapa Sikdar, who recently showered praise on Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin for her acting prowess.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, appears to be an avid follower of Pakistani television dramas. In the comments section of an Instagram post shared by journalist Sadiq Saleem discussing Hajra Yamin’s performance in the drama Doctor Bahu, Sikdar described the actress as an “underrated gem.”

“I have seen her in shows where she has incompetent co-actors… she is so thorough with her scenes that she really doesn’t need a great co-star,” Sikdar wrote, appreciating Yamin’s dedication and command over her craft.

She further added that whenever Hajra Yamin was paired with strong co-stars, “the dynamics of the scenes changed so drastically.” Praising Doctor Bahu, Sikdar called it “a well written and directed show.”

Journalist Sadiq Saleem responded to the comment, saying that Yamin “would be elated to read this” and he was absolutely right.

Hajra Yamin soon replied with a heartfelt message of gratitude, expressing how special the appreciation was coming from someone so closely associated with Irrfan Khan.

“Thank you so much for your support, it means so much to me. I’ve been a fan and student of the late Sir Irrfan Khan’s work for as long as I can remember, so this is incredibly special,” the Pakistani actress wrote.

Irrfan Khan himself had been a symbol of artistic collaborations that crossed borders. The acclaimed actor shared screen space with Pakistani stars such as Adnan Siddiqui in A Mighty Heart and Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium. His untimely demise was deeply mourned by admirers on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, Hajra Yamin continues to impress audiences with her versatile performances. Some of her most celebrated projects include the blockbuster Noor Jahan (2024), Ehd-e-Wafa (2019), and Main Manto Nahi Hoon. She is currently winning hearts with her roles in Doctor Bahu and Humrahi, further cementing her reputation as one of Pakistan’s finest acting talents.