‘Is Aamir Khan your relative’? Netizen questions Ira Khan; don’t miss her reply

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated Christmas with her father. Taking to Instagram, the star kid few treated her followers with some adorable pictures featuring the 3 Idiots star. The cute photos showed the father-daughter duo adorably posing for the camera.

Looking at the photographs, a netizens chimmed to the comments section and wrote, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another user jumped into the banter and wrote, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm”. Soon, another user joined the conversation and wrote, “Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie also. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally unrelated)”.

Amused Ira Khan shared the screenshot of the raging discussion on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is new. But yes, don’t believe everything you read on Google.”

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir Khan’s children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. While Ira has has expressed interest in remaining behind the camera, her brother, Junaid, is gearing up to make his debut as an actor.