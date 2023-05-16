Is Abdu Rozik 1st wildcard contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with speculations that Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, who gained fame in India after his stint in Bigg Boss 16, will be joining the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 cast soon. According to an ETimes report, makers of the stunt-based reality show have approached Abdu to take part in the front and if everything falls in place, he is likely to fly to Cape Town, South Africa soon.

While there has been no official confirmation from the show’s makers, fans of Abdu Rozik are already excited about the news and are eagerly waiting to see him in action. Rumours are also rife that he might join the show as a wildcard entry.

Abdu Rozik, who has a massive fan following in India, shot to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. His infectious energy and fun-loving nature won him many fans, and he quickly became a household name in India. Now, it looks like he’s gearing up to take on a new challenge as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

If Abdu Rozik does indeed join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he will be competing against other famous celebrities such as —

Aishwarya Sharma

Anjali Anand

Anjum Fakih

Archana Gautam

Arjit Taneja

Daisy Shah

Dino James

Nyra Banerjee

Rashmeet Kaur

Rohit Roy

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Sheezan Khan

Shiv Thakare

Soundous Moufakir

The news of Abdu Rozik’s possible participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has generated a lot of buzz among fans of the show and the Tajikistan singer alike. We will have to wait and see if the rumours turn out to be true, but one thing is for sure – the upcoming season is going to be an exciting one!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.