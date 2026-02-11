Is Bollywood uncomfortable with Allu Arjun’s success?

In response to the controversy, Allu Arjun’s team issued a statement denying the claims, they called the accusations false and said the actor always conducts himself with dignity and respect

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 11th February 2026 2:43 pm IST
Tollywood
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip from a recent podcast went viral, in which a brand strategist claimed that meeting the actor involves following as many as 42 strict rules, including avoiding eye contact and refraining from shaking hands. 

The claims have sparked widespread discussion among fans and social media users, turning the actor into a trending topic across platforms. 

Bollywood’s possible role in this controversy?

The clip sparked significant online debate, with many questioning whether these rules are truly necessary. Some believe this controversy is part of a larger scheme by Bollywood to undermine Allu Arjun’s rising fame. Following the success of his film “Pushpa 2” and upcoming projects with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, some Bollywood insiders might perceive him as a threat. 

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a producer noted that Bollywood media and actors sometimes collaborate to target rivals, and that Allu Arjun’s success has made some uncomfortable.

This isn’t the first time a South Indian star has faced such criticism. 

A few years ago, actor Prabhas encountered similar backlash after the success of “Baahubali” and “Saaho.” Many believe that South Indian actors often face pushback when they become popular in Bollywood. 

MS Admissions 2026-27

Allu Arjun’s Team Responds

In response to the controversy, Allu Arjun’s team issued a statement denying the claims. They called the accusations false and said the actor always conducts himself with dignity and respect. They also warned that legal action would be pursued against those spreading misinformation and urged people not to share unverified stories. 

Currently, Allu Arjun is busy with major projects. He is filming a sci-fi movie with director Atlee and will soon begin work on a two-part film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 11th February 2026 2:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button