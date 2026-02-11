Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip from a recent podcast went viral, in which a brand strategist claimed that meeting the actor involves following as many as 42 strict rules, including avoiding eye contact and refraining from shaking hands.

The claims have sparked widespread discussion among fans and social media users, turning the actor into a trending topic across platforms.

Bollywood’s possible role in this controversy?

The clip sparked significant online debate, with many questioning whether these rules are truly necessary. Some believe this controversy is part of a larger scheme by Bollywood to undermine Allu Arjun’s rising fame. Following the success of his film “Pushpa 2” and upcoming projects with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, some Bollywood insiders might perceive him as a threat.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a producer noted that Bollywood media and actors sometimes collaborate to target rivals, and that Allu Arjun’s success has made some uncomfortable.

This isn’t the first time a South Indian star has faced such criticism.

A few years ago, actor Prabhas encountered similar backlash after the success of “Baahubali” and “Saaho.” Many believe that South Indian actors often face pushback when they become popular in Bollywood.

Allu Arjun’s Team Responds

In response to the controversy, Allu Arjun’s team issued a statement denying the claims. They called the accusations false and said the actor always conducts himself with dignity and respect. They also warned that legal action would be pursued against those spreading misinformation and urged people not to share unverified stories.

Currently, Allu Arjun is busy with major projects. He is filming a sci-fi movie with director Atlee and will soon begin work on a two-part film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.