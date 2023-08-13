Is BRS aiming to play kingmaker role after 2024 LS polls? Know what KTR says

Hyderabad: It appears that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is aiming to play a kingmaker role after the 2024 general elections. Telangana’s Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, KT Rama Rao, predicted on Saturday that a coalition government would be formed at the center post-elections, and emphasised that no one could become the Prime Minister without the support of the BRS.

During the Chenetha Vaarotsavalu program held as part of National Handloom Day Celebrations in Pochampalli, Yadadri Bhongir district, the minister criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of contributions to the development of weavers, highlighting the imposition of GST on handlooms.

He further blamed Modi for abolishing key bodies such as the All India Handloom Board, All India Power Loom Board, All India Handicraft Board, and other schemes designed for the welfare and development of weavers. According to him, this decision has caused significant harm, and he asserted that no Prime Minister since Independence had made such a blunder.

“As long as Modi continues as the Prime Minister, the situation will not be changed and the weaver community will be faced discrimination in the country. Definitely, the change should come at the Centre in the ensuing elections and the people should extend their support to BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who has the guts and talent to bring funds for the development of Telangana State,” KTR said.

The minister criticised leaders from both Telangana Congress and BJP for their inability to secure funds from the Center, describing them as subservient to the authorities in Delhi.