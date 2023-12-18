Is Dawood Ibrahim fighting for his life in Karachi hospital after being poisoned?

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is reportedly fighting for his life in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, after being poisoned.

Reports claim that India’s most wanted criminal, responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is admitted to the hospital under tight security. However, none of the developments have been officially confirmed.

Dawood Ibrahim reportedly resides in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim who is reportedly admitted to Karachi hospital has reportedly been staying in Pakistan for the past decades, as he was the mastermind behind the 1993 blasts that killed over 250 people and left thousands injured.

While Indian authorities believe he lives in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area, Pakistan denies it. In January 2023, his nephew informed the National Investigation Agency that he remarried in Pakistan and resides in Karachi.

Also Read Hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India, Advani told Musharraf in 2001

D-Company

It is also believed that Dawood Ibrahim still controls criminal activities in Mumbai.

In Pakistan, it is believed that he is married to a Pakistani Pathan named Maizabin and has three daughters: Marukh, Mehrin, and Maziya, and one son named Mohin Nawaz.

Currently, he is reportedly undergoing treatment at a Karachi hospital after being poisoned.