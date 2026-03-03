Is Dhurandhar 2 trailer releasing today? Check out latest update

Hyderabad: Fans of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were eagerly awaiting the trailer of its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, with speculations circulating that it would drop on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the Holi festival. However, film critic Taran Adarsh cleared the air on social media, confirming that the trailer would not be released on that day. He shared that there had been no official announcement from the makers regarding the trailer’s release date. The trailer’s release is now expected to happen around March 5 or 6, 2026.

The runtime of Dhurandhar 2 has also been a topic of discussion. The film is reportedly 3 hours and 55 minutes long, making it a nearly four-hour experience for fans. While the length has not been officially confirmed, the anticipation is high for this action-packed spy thriller. The film will be released on March 19, 2026, and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Plot and Cast

Dhurandhar 2 picks up immediately after the events of the first film. The story continues with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian intelligence agent, who is now deeply involved in Pakistan’s underworld. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and others in key roles.

Advance Booking

Despite the trailer delay, early box office tracking shows impressive advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2. The film has already earned about $33,723 in the US, with nearly 2,000 tickets sold across various centres.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official trailer release and the film’s debut on March 19, 2026. With a star-studded cast, thrilling plot, and high expectations, Dhurandhar 2 is set to make a significant impact at the box office.