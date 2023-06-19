Is Emraan Hashmi a Hafiz-e-Quran? Hidden fact surprises fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has carved a unique niche for himself in the hearts of millions of fans. Known for his stunning onscreen performances and his chart-topping songs that continue to resonate with audiences, Emraan has managed to strike a chord with fans across generations.

He made his acting debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Footpath and, since then, there is no looking back for him. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai, Baadshaho, and others.

Emraan Hashmi (Instagram)

But did you know that Emraan Hashmi holds a surprising fact? While there is no official confirmation, multiple reports on the internet suggest that Emraan is a Hafiz-e-Quran. Yes, you read that right!

This unexpected fact may come as a surprise to many, as it reveals a lesser-known side of the actor’s life. According to these reports, Emraan Hashmi is believed to have memorized the Quran during his childhood days.

While his talent and on-screen persona have captivated audiences worldwide, this revelation adds another layer of depth and intrigue to Emraan Hashmi’s persona, making him an even more fascinating figure in the world of Bollywood.

Hashmi was born on 24 March 1979, in Mumbai. As per information available online, his father, Syed Anwar Hashmi, is a businessman, who also acted in the 1968 film Baharon Ki Manzil, and his mother, Maherrah Hashmi, was a homemaker.

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema as the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan’s OG.