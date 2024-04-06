Is Hyderabad inching towards a Bengaluru-like water crisis?

Hyderabad: A recent study by the Indian Institute of Science has revealed that Bengaluru is facing a drastic decline of 79 per cent in its water levels due to a tenfold increase in concrete structures, sparking concerns in Hyderabad over its water scarcity issues.

The study highlights a strong correlation between the surge in urban sprawl and the decline in water levels in Bengaluru. The city’s urban expansion increased by 1055 per cent from 8 percent in 1973 to 93.3 per cent in 2023, leading to a significant reduction in the water spread area.

Hyderabad’s experience is not dissimilar, with a substantial increase in commercial and residential built-up areas between 2010 and 2021. The lack of permeable surfaces and the pollution of water bodies have contributed to severe water scarcity and urban flooding in the city.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board records reveal that Hyderabad is home to a staggering 185 notified water bodies. Unfortunately, a significant portion of these water bodies are either heavily polluted or encroached upon by human settlements.

Experts have long been warning about the adverse effects that pollution and encroachment can have on the ecosystem of these water bodies. It is quite alarming to note that more than 20 water bodies have completely dried up, rendering them useless for any purpose.

The causes behind the drying up of these water bodies could be several, including climate change and human activities. In addition to the dried-up water bodies, the experts have noted that a further 300 water bodies are in a deplorable state. These water bodies are either severely polluted or on the verge of being encroached upon.

Experts have identified the ease of obtaining building permissions as a significant factor in the rapid urbanisation of Hyderabad. The Telangana government’s Development Permission Management System (DPMS) has led to a staggering 100 per cent increase in revenue from building permissions from 2016 to 2020.

To address the water crisis, experts have emphasised the importance of sustainable solutions, such as rainwater harvesting and the preservation of water bodies.

Rainwater harvesting initiatives, such as mandating rainwater pits in areas with a surface area exceeding 200 sq meters, can help recharge groundwater and reduce dependence on external water sources.

The urgency for proactive measures to mitigate concretisation and bolster water conservation efforts has never been greater. By implementing sustainable practices, Hyderabad can avert a water catastrophe and build a resilient future.