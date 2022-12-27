Is Hyderabad witnessing rise in COVID cases again?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Monday reported a rise in the daily count of COVID cases. The count increased by four-fold in seven days.

As per the official bulletin on COVID status in Telangana, the city that reported three cases on December 20 recorded 12 cases on December 26.

Fortunately, other districts of Telangana are not witnessing a rise in COVID cases. Almost all of them are reporting zero cases.

COVID cases in Hyderabad

On December 25, the state reported 12 cases, and all of them were reported in Hyderabad.

In the past seven days, Hyderabad reported 45 COVID cases whereas, Adilabad saw seven cases, Medchal Malkajigiri six, Nizamabad two, Karimnagar two, Khammam one, Kamareddy one, Hanumakonda one, Nagarkunool one, and Nalgonda one.

As on December 26, the number of active COVID cases in Telangana stands at 65 and the recovery rate was 99.5 percent.

Against the WHO benchmark of 140 per million tests per day i.e., 56000 tests per day, the state performed 3912 tests on Monday.

Rush at vaccination centers in Hyderabad

Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, people are seen rushing to vaccination centers. Most of them are visiting the centers for precautionary doses.

Ever since the reports of a surge in COVID cases in various countries including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan become public, people in Hyderabad become worried and started taking precautionary measures.

Also Read Vaccination centers in Hyderabad see sudden rush amid COVID fears

It can be evident from the fact that many people have begun following precautionary measures along with taking vaccines.

Even Hyderabad Airport started COVID testing of international passengers. Two percent of passengers arriving on each international flight are subjected to random COVID testing at the airport.