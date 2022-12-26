Vaccination centers in Hyderabad see sudden rush amid COVID fears

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, people are seen rushing to vaccination centers in Hyderabad. Precautionary doses are in high demand in the city as most people are already vaccinated with doses 1 and 2.

Though the daily count of COVID cases in Hyderabad is in the single digit, people are worried after seeing the rise in cases in many countries including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan.

Creative by Sameer Khan/Siasat.com

Upon analyzing the state government’s daily bulletin, it is found that people prefer to take the COVID vaccine at government vaccination centers in Hyderabad, however, in the past few days, private vaccination centers are also seeing the rush.

Vaccination centers in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, doses including precautionary doses can be administered at both private and government vaccination centers. At private centers, the charges per dose usually vary from Rs. 350 to Rs. 390.

As per the data available on COWIN, the number of males vaccinated across the country is slightly higher than the number of females vaccinated.

Out of five vaccines that are being administered in the country, Covishield is in high demand. The other four vaccines are Covaxin, Sputnik V, Corbevax, and Covovax.

When age-wise data is analyzed, it is found that the number of persons vaccinated is highest in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

COVID cases in Hyderabad

The daily count of COVID cases in the state remains in single digit. On December 25, the state reported nine cases. Out of them, seven were reported in Hyderabad.

In the past seven days, Hyderabad reported 37 COVID cases whereas, Adilabad saw seven cases, Medchal Malkajigiri six, Nizamabad two, Karimnagar two, Khammam one, Kamareddy one, Hanumakonda one, Nagarkunool one, and Nalgonda one.

As on December 25, the number of active COVID cases in Telangana stands at 59 and the recovery rate was 99.5 percent.

Against the WHO benchmark of 140 per million tests per day i.e., 56000 tests per day, the state performed 3599 tests on Sunday.