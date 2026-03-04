Is Indian Idol scripted? Shreya Ghoshal finally breaks silence

Hyderabad: Few singers in India command the kind of admiration and craze that Shreya Ghoshal enjoys. From soulful Bollywood melodies to chart-topping songs across multiple Indian languages, her voice has become a constant presence in people’s lives.

Apart from her playback career, Shreya Ghoshal has also become a trusted mentor for aspiring singers on television. She has served as a judge on popular singing reality shows such as Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior, guiding young talent and helping shape the next generation of singers.

Shreya Ghoshal addresses the “scripted” debate

The singer recently spoke about the ongoing debate surrounding reality shows in a conversation on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out. In the interview, she addressed claims that singing shows are “fake” or overly scripted.

According to Shreya Ghoshal, certain segments on television, particularly comic or theatrical moments between judges and hosts, may be planned for entertainment. These light-hearted interactions help keep viewers engaged on general entertainment channels where shows run for long durations.

However, she clarified that the core element of the show, the singing and the contestants’ talent, is completely real. For her, the authenticity of music remains the most important aspect of such programmes.

Shreya Ghoshal also explained why reality shows often focus on contestants’ personal journeys and struggles. She said that highlighting these stories helps create a stronger emotional connection with viewers.

According to her, audiences may sometimes forget a contestant’s name, but they often remember their unique identity, such as “the singer who performs ghazals” or “the contestant from a small town.” These narratives help the audience connect with artists and follow their journey through the competition.

For Shreya Ghoshal, reality television may package entertainment elements to attract viewers, but the soul of the show must remain the music itself.