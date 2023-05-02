Is it a baby boy for Gauahar Khan?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are on cloud nine as they are set welcome their first child soon. The actress, who is her third trimester has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

On Monday, Gauahar sent fans into a frenzy with her latest maternity photoshoot video on Instagram. In the clip, the Tandav actress can be seen posing in a beautiful multicolor dress while cradling her baby bump. “The most special shoot I did as a fully pregnant Gauahar !!!! I chose it with people I love,” she captioned her post.

The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes. Many fans also took the opportunity to speculate on the gender of Gauahar’s baby. Several fans speculated that Gauahar might be expecting a baby boy.

While Gauahar has not yet confirmed the gender of her baby, she has previously expressed her excitement about becoming a mother.

With her due date fast approaching, fans are eagerly waiting for Gauahar to share more updates about her pregnancy and the arrival of her little one. Until then, they will continue to speculate about the gender of the baby and send their love and support to the expectant mother.

Gauahar Khan announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Zaid Darbar in December last year. She shared a colourful and animated video, seeking best wishes, prayers and blessings. The words in the video read, “One became two, when Z met G. And now the adventure continues, as we become three!”