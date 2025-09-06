Is it official? Rashmika Mandanna’s ring sparks Vijay engagement talk

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the two adorable Tollywood actors, have been in the news for a long time with relationship rumours. Rashmika, one of the busiest actresses today with back-to-back projects, and Vijay, fondly called VD, continue to be fan favourites both on and off screen. Their love story rumours have often made headlines, and now, a sparkling twist has added more fuel.

Vijay – Rashmika got engaged?

During her recent appearance at the SIIMA 2025 red carpet in Dubai, all eyes were on Rashmika when she stepped out in a simple yet stylish blue pant and white shirt look. What grabbed everyone’s attention, however, was a shiny ring on her ring finger. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, social media was flooded with speculation that Vijay may have secretly popped the question. Interestingly, while Rashmika was seen wearing the ring at the airport and hotel, she took it off during the main event.

This buzz comes close on the heels of their joint appearance at the India Day Parade in New York City, where the duo held hands as grand marshals and charmed the crowd. From cozy getaways to public outings, Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed their relationship, but their chemistry has always kept fans curious.

Reunion on Screen

Amidst the engagement chatter, fans also have reason to celebrate. Rashmika and Vijay are reuniting on screen for a period drama, tentatively titled VD14. The film has officially gone on floors in Hyderabad and marks their return as co-stars after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.