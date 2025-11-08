Is it official? Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares romantic photo with Raj

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life has been making headlines once again. The actress, known for her charm, grace, and incredible acting talent, has always been a favorite among fans. From her blockbuster movies to her inspiring journey, Samantha continues to stay in the spotlight and this time, it’s her rumored relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru that’s creating all the buzz.

The viral photo that started it all

Samantha recently launched her new perfume brand, Secret Alchemist, and shared several photos from the event on Instagram. But one particular picture caught everyone’s attention. In it, she is seen hugging Raj Nidimoru, her arms wrapped around him while he held her by the waist. In another picture, Raj was seen standing behind her as she posed with other guests, including actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

In her caption, Samantha wrote, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

Are Samantha and Raj a couple?

Samantha and Raj have worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their growing closeness and frequent public appearances have fueled dating rumors for months.

What’s next for Samantha?

The actress is now working with Raj and DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal.