Is Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan poised for higher office?

Present tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends of July 25 while that of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to a close on August 11

Published: 21st April 2022 8:14 am IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Speculations are increasing in political circles in Kerala that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s name is being considered for the post of Vice President.

The 70-year-old Khan was appointed as Governor in September 2019, but in recent times, he has been making several visits to Delhi, more often than before, giving rise to the speculations.

However, when this question of his possible elevation was put to him by TV journalist during a media interaction some time back, he feigned ignorance of any such development.

There are also reports that senior BJP leader from neighbouring Tamil Nadu – H. Raja – is going to succeed Khan in Kerala.

The present tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends of July 25, while that of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu comes to a close on August 11.

