Hyderabad: The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie Kingdom is a huge success. Released yesterday, it quickly became the #1 trending video on YouTube with 29 million views in 24 hours. Fans are super excited about this action-packed film.

Vijay’s New Look Impresses Fans

Vijay Deverakonda is known for romantic roles, but in Kingdom, he looks fierce and powerful. His rugged style and action scenes are making fans call him “BOSS” and “Next Pan-India Superstar.” The teaser has everyone talking about his amazing transformation.

Big stars like Jr. NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor have given voiceovers in the teaser. Their strong voices add extra excitement to the film and make the teaser even more powerful.

Kingdom Movie Budget

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is being made on a huge budget of Rs. 100 crores. The producers are Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. There are also reports that the movie will have two parts, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Despite being made on a massive budget of Rs 100 crores, Kingdom is not Vijay Deverakonda’s most expensive film. His 2022 release, Liger, holds that record with a staggering budget of Rs 125 crores. Kingdom is still set to be a grand cinematic experience, but it falls short of Liger in terms of production costs.

The teaser also confirmed the release date. Kingdom will hit theaters worldwide on May 30, 2025. The film’s performance will decide if there will be a second part.

Vijay’s last movie did not do well, but Kingdom looks like a strong comeback. The digital rights have already sold for a big price. However, the real success will depend on its box office performance.