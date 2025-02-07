Vijay Devarakonda spotted at Hyderabad airport for Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda is once again in the news. This time, he is trending for his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The actor was seen at Hyderabad Airport, traveling with his mother for the holy event.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Visit to Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the biggest religious gathering in the world, held at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. Many people take a holy dip in the river to cleanse their sins. This year, the event started on January 13 and has already seen over 40 crore pilgrims. The festival will end on February 26, 2025.

Vijay Devarakonda’s video from Hyderabad Airport has gone viral, with fans talking about his spiritual journey.

Why is Vijay Devarakonda Always in the News?

Apart from his Kumbh Mela trip, Vijay is also in the spotlight for a viral video with Rashmika Mandanna. In the clip, Rashmika, who recently hurt her leg, was seen struggling, while Vijay did not help her, making fans upset.

The two actors, rumored to be dating, became close during their films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their relationship rumors got stronger when Ranbir Kapoor hinted at it during a film event.

About VD12

VD12 is a semi-period action drama that promises to show Vijay in a powerful new role. The film has already completed 60% of its shooting, including scenes filmed in Sri Lanka. The team plans to release the movie in March 2025.

Rashmika’s Upcoming Movie

Rashmika Mandanna’s next film, Chhaava, with Vicky Kaushal, will release on February 14, 2025. The film is about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.