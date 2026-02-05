Mumbai: After the much-awaited action drama King, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan’s next big-screen project. The wait may soon be over, as fresh reports suggest that the superstar is gearing up for a return with a sequel to one of his most popular films, Main Hoon Na.

According to a latest report by Pinkvilla, Main Hoon Na 2 has emerged as the front-runner to be SRK’s next film after King. The development also points to a likely reunion between SRK and filmmaker Farah Khan after nearly 12 years. Their last collaboration was the 2014 hit Happy New Year.

Sources quoted in the report reveal that Farah Khan has cracked an exciting concept for the sequel, with King Khan expected to play a double role. The idea is said to retain the soul of the original film while taking the story forward on a much larger scale. The narrative reportedly revolves around a new threat to India and will balance patriotism, action, comedy and emotion, much like the 2004 original.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan (Instagram)

Interestingly, the core story idea for Main Hoon Na 2 is said to have come from Shah Rukh Khan himself. The screenplay is currently being developed by writer Aakash Kaushik, with the writing process in full swing.

The report further states that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to hear the complete narration of Main Hoon Na 2 after wrapping up the shoot of King around May 2026. A final decision on the project will be taken after the narration.

SRK, Farah Khan’s hit films

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a successful creative history, having delivered iconic films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014).

The original Main Hoon Na, produced by Gauri Khan and Ratan Jain under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Venus Movies, starred Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan in key roles. The film followed the story of Major Ram Prasad Sharma, who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter while uncovering a larger national threat.

If the project materialises, Main Hoon Na 2 is expected to mark a nostalgic yet fresh chapter in Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s long-standing collaboration.