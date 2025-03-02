Is Meenakshi Chaudhary the new face of women empowerment?

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Chaudhary is a popular actress in Telugu cinema. She became well-known for her roles in HIT 2 and Guntur Kaaram. Her recent movies, Lucky Bhaskar, Mechanic Rocky, and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, made her even more famous. She has more movies coming up and is winning the hearts of audiences.

Recently, news spread on social media that Meenakshi Chaudhary was appointed as the Women Empowerment Brand Ambassador by the Andhra Pradesh government. Many people congratulated her, thinking it was true.

However, government sources say this news is still awaiting. The Andhra Pradesh government has not made any official announcement or issued any order about Meenakshi’s appointment. Some reports say the government thought about choosing an actress but later changed its decision.

Upcoming Movies

Meenakshi will soon be seen in Anaganaga Oka Roju with Naveen Polishetty, expected to release at the end of the year. She is also acting in Vishwambhara, a big film starring Chiranjeevi.