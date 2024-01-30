Is Munawar Faruqui 1st Muslim male contestant to win Bigg Boss?

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui is currently on cloud nine after winning Bigg Boss 17. He defeated the other four finalists — Ankita, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun to grab the trophy. Munawar walked home with a shining trophy, a brand-new car and Rs 50 lakhs of prize money. The show got over on Sunday, January 28 but the fever is still on.

Amid all this, a tweet claiming that Munawar Faruqui is the first Muslim male contestant to win the trophy in the history of Bigg Boss is going viral. A user named Farid Khan tweeted, “Breaking: Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17 title He’s the first Muslim male contestant to win the Bigg Boss in its history. Congratulations to him”

Farid Khan’s tweet circulated rapidly and several social media users reshared it with the same claim.

Contrary to the misinformation, Munawar Faruqui did indeed triumph in Bigg Boss 17, but his victory marks him as the second Muslim male contestant to achieve this feat. The truth is that MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh made history by claiming the Bigg Boss crown last year, becoming the first Muslim male contestant to win the show’s history.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan with Salman Khan (Instagram)

Furthermore, Gauahar Khan stands as the first female Muslim contestant to win Bigg Boss. She won season 7 in 2013. Following in her footsteps, Dipika Kakar, who converted to Islam and adopted the name Faiza after marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, claimed the Bigg Boss title in season 12 back in 2018.