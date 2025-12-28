Is Prabhas dating this Raja Saab actress? fans speculate online

Prabhas is widely admired not only for his stardom but also for his kind and generous nature. Many actors and technicians who work with him often speak about his hospitality, including the home cooked meals he sends to film sets. His warm gestures have become a regular topic in the industry.

Riddhi Kumar’s Special Saree Moment

At the grand pre release event of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, actress Riddhi Kumar shared a personal memory that quickly became a talking point. She revealed that Prabhas gifted her a saree during the early days of the film, almost three years ago.

Riddhi attended the event wearing an elegant white designer saree and explained that it was the same saree Prabhas had given her. She said she kept it safe for three years because she wanted to wear it on a special occasion connected to the movie. For her, the pre release event felt like the perfect moment to finally wear it.

#RiddhiKumar :



“Thank you so much, #Prabhas.

I’m here because of you. You took me into the film.



I’m wearing the saree you gave me. I saved it for three years just to wear it tonight. I’m so grateful to have you in my life.”#TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/m3hvLVvCjf — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 27, 2025

The dating talk around Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar has surprised many fans because there were no strong rumours about them earlier, and Prabhas is usually linked to marriage news only in a general way. Those words, along with the personal tone, quickly triggered online speculation that they might be dating.

However, there is no official confirmation from Prabhas or Riddhi, and the moment could simply reflect a friendly gift and respect between co stars.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and features three heroines, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. All three are said to have important roles in the film, and their presence has added extra excitement among fans.

The Raja Saab is a major step forward for Riddhi. She earlier acted as a lead in the small film Lover alongside Raj Tarun and later appeared in a few modest projects. She also had a brief role in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. With The Raja Saab, she now gets a much bigger platform as one of the main actresses.