Is Raja Singh BJP’s ‘proud boy’?

Friday was trouble-free in Hyderabad setting to rest apprehensions of violence, as thousands and thousands of Muslims peacefully dispersed after performing Friday prayers showing exemplary patience, discipline and political maturity in the aftermath of the derogatory remarks made by a local BJP lawmaker Raja Singh against the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Giving ear to the call given by community elders, political leaders, social organizations, religious leaders and the police Muslims especially the ones who prefer performing Friday prayers in larger congregations stayed away from central mosques keeping to mosques in their localities.

As the saying goes out of every bad comes good. Raja Singh’s mischievously provocative remarks were based on a flimsy tit-for-tat reaction with no worthy pretext, except that a year back Standup comedian Munawar Farooqi, who was to stage his show in Hyderabad had insulted Hindu deities in one of his shows. (according to Cobra Post, citing Indian Express. Standup comedian Munawar Farooqi’s remarks against Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah made in a cafe in Indore have still not been proven, though he was incarcerated for several days on a complaint made by the son of a local BJP politician) but with sole purpose and design to vitiate the prevailing calm, peace and communal harmony of the state failed to provide his party with any chance getting political mileage

On the contrary community elders and Ulema pointed out that the unanimity in abiding by the appeals and requests is an encouraging sign that the community is taking cognizance of the increasing hatred that is being engineered by the ruling party, toward Muslims, as a common enemy. The big question is whether the Muslim youth stay the course and will the Muslim leadership show the same cohesiveness and cooperation in future whenever the need arises.

The derogatory comment made by Raja Singh could be having several political reasons. Firstly, making derogatory remarks against the Prophet of Islam seems to have become a sort, of “Red Rag” for the BJP to annoy and irritate the Muslims of the country to make political capital whenever the going is not easy for it. The BJP is known to relish communal disharmony to make political gains.

Telangana ruled by TRS is proving to be a hard nut for the BJP despite its top brass making several trips to the state capital and districts on one pretext or the other. The Praja Sangrama Yatra by its Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar across the state to muster support for his party in the forthcoming elections is turning out to be a wet squib. And also, the chances of its candidate in the Manugodu assembly by-polls are not encouraging say, political analysts.

Secondly. Bharatiya Janata Party putting a gag on its members from making irresponsible statements on TV debates and talk shows following the outrageous remarks made by its spokesperson Nurupa Sharma about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) that sent waves of resentment and anger across the Muslim world and incensed the Muslims of the country is not being taken seriously.

Was it an eyewash, to appease the Muslim nations that were outraged over the remarks by Nupur.? Otherwise there could be no reason why one of its members a sitting MLA tagged by the Hyderabad City Police as a “rowdy sheeter” with 18 out of the101 registered cases are for communal offences so brazenly dares the state government and the police and records derogatory comments against the Prophet in video and uploads it on a private channel with the sole purpose and intent of spreading fear, hate and disorder across Telangana.

The top BJP leadership was hanging around the city on eve of Raja Singh’s throwing challenge to the KCR and the DG of police that there would be a severe backlash if standup comedian Munawar Farooqi’s 20th August show is not cancelled. He had even threatened to burn the venue of the show, the iconic terracotta Shilpa Kala Vedika. And yet the BJP denies having any knowledge of what Raja Singh was up to and would do.

Nupur Sharma, a London School of Economic Alumna does not have a criminal background and the offending remarks she made against the Prophet during a TV debate show were spontaneous yet outrageous and enough to attract global outrage, for which she was severely rebuked by the country’s highest court.

But Raja Singh is alleged to be a habitual offender making highly offensive remarks against Muslims every now and then, he is alleged to have appealed to Hindus to wield weapons to protect the Hindu religion and Hindu Rashtra. Whenever there is a communal flare-up in the country Raja Singh adds fuel to it by exhorting for more violence, he is reported to have threatened to behead Muslims for not singing Vande Matram. He is known for and reported to be using filthy gutter language against Muslims and his political opponents.

Despite the baggage, Raja Singh is being kept on board by BJP raises doubts about the party’s claims of zero tolerance towards its cadres showing any disrespect to religious figures.

Is Raja Singh, BJP’s “proud boy”, who has been given a discreet nod to “Stand back and Stand buy”.