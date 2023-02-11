Is Rashmika Mandanna suffering from rare skin diesase?

Hyderabad: Using too much chemical-induced cosmetics can lead to several skin diseases and earlier it came as a shock after Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder ailment called Myocitis. Now another shocking news is doing rounds that Rashmika Mandanna is also suffering from a rare and serious skin disease.

All rumours about her skin disease started after she told how the day went on for her and in the flow mentioned about her appointment with a dermatologist. Some are of the opinion that Rashmika is suffering from a skin disease which is why she has visited a dermatologist while others argue that there’s no reason to connect a dermatologist appointment to a skin disease.

Various actresses are suffering from some disease or the other either due to using chemical cosmetics or exposure to Sunlight. Few also suffer as they go on dieting and do not take the vitamins and minerals in the proper quantity to maintain skin.

On the professional front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and she was last seen in Mission Majnu. She is one of the top South actresses who make it to Bollywood.