Is RBI gearing up to include images of Tagore, Abdul Kalam on bank notes?

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is the central bank of the country is reportedly exploring option to use images of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on the new series of currency notes.

The central bank and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have reportedly sent two sets of samples of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani who is responsible for selecting and submitting watermarks to government for final approval, New Indian Express reported.

It is likely that government may select multiple watermarks as Center may consider including images of multiple personalities on the currency notes.

Quoting the sources, the media report claimed that in 2020, an RBI internal committee whose task was to recommend new security features on the currency notes proposed that multiple personalities can be included in the new series of currency notes.

In the United States too, apart from founding fathers of the country George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Alexander Hamilton, the currency notes portrait the images of presidents including Abraham Lincoln.