Is Salman Khan being biased in Bigg Boss 19? Zeishan Quadri reacts

Mumbai: The reality show Bigg Boss’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes have always managed to grab attention.

The episodes hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have always sparked debate for their content and confrontations. The latest season has been no different, as Salman found himself at the centre of controversy once again, with several fans accusing him of being biased towards contestant Amaal Malik.

Social media users claimed that Salman apparently leaned towards Amaal, choosing not to reprimand him for what he had found out, while being more critical of others. The conversation around his illustrious favouritism became one of the most talked-about topics of the week. Recently evicted Zeishan Quadri shared his views on the matter while speaking exclusively to IANS.

When IANS questioned Zeishan Quadri if he too felt Salman Khan was biased, he expressed his thoughts with utmost clarity. “No, I never felt Salman sir was biased towards Amaal especially,” Quadri told IANS. “He praised Abhishek, but he also scolded Amaal so harshly that he cried. I remember it clearly; Salman Sir pointed out mistakes whenever he saw them. He has always treated everyone fairly.”

Citing his statement with an example, Zeishan said, “Take the first week, for example — Malti’s behaviour and tone weren’t right, but she wasn’t scolded harshly then. That didn’t mean she wouldn’t be corrected later. Salman Sir reacts based on what happens each week. Sometimes people are given a little leeway, but when they cross a line, he calls them out. That’s part of the show, not biased.” The “Gangs of Wasseypur” writer also expressed his shock upon being evicted.

Talking to IANS, he said, “I was quite sure I wouldn’t be sent to a secret room because it had already happened twice, and doing it again would have been repetitive for the audience. My eviction was indeed shocking; I didn’t think it would happen. But I was mentally prepared from the very first week — every time I got nominated, I knew eviction was always a possibility. That’s the nature of the game, and I accepted it.”