Is Samantha suffering from another serious health issue?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the stunning actress who has won many hearts with her flawless acting abilities, has recently made headlines for her role in the upcoming series Citadel India. However, the actress has now revealed that she had another health problem while filming the project.

Samantha opened up about her health setback in a recent interview, stating that she had another problem while filming Citadel India. “I had a concussion on sets. I forgot everyone’s name for good two-three hours. To Raj, I was like, ‘Wait let me check my phone, what is his name?’ I hadn’t had a concussion before, I didn’t know how it felt, but I went back and shot after a few hours,” Samantha told Miss Malini.

Despite the fact that she did not reveal the specifics of her health issue, her fans are concerned for her well-being and wish her a speedy recovery.

In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha opened up on her struggle with the autoimmune disease myositis. She spoke about how she had lost control over how she looked during the course of the diagnosis of her disease.

Sam said, “One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, one day I am sick. I have no control over how I look. As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have an intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor.”

Despite her health issues, Samantha has poured her heart and soul into the series, which promises to be action-packed and fascinating. She has been seen in high-octane action sequences and has even been injured on set. The show’s creators have gone to great lengths to ensure Samantha delivers a memorable performance, even hiring a Hollywood action director to train her in martial arts.

Apart from Citadel, Samantha has two other exciting projects in the works Shaakuntalam, a mythological film starring Dev Mohan, and Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Her fans are excited about the release of these projects and are praying for her quick recovery from her recent health issue.