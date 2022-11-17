Is Sana Khan quitting social media?

Mumbai: In 2020, Sana Khan, who was a well-known face in entertainment industry, left everyone shocked with her announcement of quitting showbiz. She left the glamorous world to follow the religious path. Days after announcing her decision, she surprised everyone again by getting married to a Gujarat-based businessman Mufti Anas.

Though Sana Khan is away from showbiz, she never fails to update her fans about her daily routine through her social media. The former Bigg Boss contestant enjoys a huge fan following of 5.4M on Instagram. From her holiday pictures to daily routine glimpses, she often treats her fans and followers with beautiful posts.

However, Sana Khan’s inactiveness on Instagram has left fans wondering if the former actress is planning to quit or take a sabbatical from social media. Sana’s last post was in October, over two weeks ago.

If you follow her, you must have noticed that she is an avid user and used to drop beautiful posts almost every week, sometimes two or in a week. Sana’s gram feed is filled with modest pictures and Islamic thoughts. She loves flaunting her modest looks. We also noticed that Sana did not post any photo of herself for quite sometime now.

Sana is bit active on her Instagram stories where she is only posting about her business (Face Spa By Sana Khan or Haya By Sana Khan). Going by this, it is clear that she has not quit Instagram and must have only taken a short sabbatical from posts.

Meanwhile, check out her posts that she dropped in October.