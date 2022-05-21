Is Shivangi Joshi confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: One of the most talented and young actresses of Television industry, Shivangi Joshi is currently making headlines for being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is going to be one of the highest paid celebrity contestants in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Shivangi Joshi’s thoughts on Bigg Boss 16

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi’s fans wanted to see her in Bigg Boss too. In her recent interview with India Forums, the actress was asked about her doing Bigg Boss, to which she simply replied saying, “I don’t know. Nothing yet on my mind. All I am saying is I really don’t know.”

Shivangi neither confirmed nor said ‘no’ to take part in the Salman Khan’s show. Her reply has surely left her fans excited now. If everything goes well and makers approach Shivangi, we might get to see her in Bigg Boss 16 but not OTT as she will be busy with KKK 12 for next few months.

More about the actress

Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight with her role of Naira Singhania Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. Shivangi was also seen in shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya.