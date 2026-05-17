Is Sreeleela in love with this popular Indian cricketer?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Sreeleela, who has become one of the most popular young stars in South cinema with her back-to-back films and energetic dance performances, is now making headlines for her personal life. The actress is currently at the centre of viral dating rumours linking her with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma.

For the last few days, social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit and X have been flooded with posts claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are in a relationship. Though there is no official confirmation from either side, fans are closely tracking every public appearance connected to the duo.

The latest gossip started after a viral video featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma surfaced online. In the clip, Suryakumar is heard teasing Tilak by saying he is “in love” while the Mumbai Indians batter walks through a hotel lobby wearing headphones.

Even though Suryakumar did not mention anyone’s name, many fans immediately linked the comment to Sreeleela. Soon, the video spread rapidly across social media, making the dating rumours trend even more.

Rumours around the actress and cricketer have been circulating for several months. Earlier, Sreeleela had visited Tirumala temple with her mother, Dr Swarnalatha. Around the same time, Tilak Varma was also reportedly seen there with his family.

The speculation became stronger after Sreeleela’s mother was reportedly spotted during Mumbai Indians’ IPL match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Fans also noticed Sreeleela attending cricket matches in Mumbai, including games at Wankhede Stadium.

Some social media users even claimed that members from Sreeleela’s team were seen wearing jerseys with Tilak’s name on them. These incidents further increased online discussions about their alleged relationship.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the massive buzz, neither Sreeleela nor Tilak Varma has reacted to the rumours so far. Many fans believe the rumours may simply be social media speculation without any truth behind them.

On the work front, Sreeleela is busy with Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, including her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma continues to impress with his performances for Mumbai Indians and Team India.