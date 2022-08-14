‘Is that Hrithik?’, netizens react to photo of stylish beggar

Mumbai: The Internet is a fascinating place where something interesting, unique, or straightaway weird crops up every day, which goes crazy viral and leaves the netizens in a frenzy. One such photo that has spread like wildfire on Twitter recently is that of a beggar on the busy streets of Delhi.

What’s bizarre, you ask? Well, donning a black t-shirt, sunglasses, and a rugged bearded look, the beggar looked model-like and camera ready. However, what made the photo go viral is the beggar’s uncanny resemblance with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

A Twitter user by the name of Kawaljit Singh Bedi had shared the picture on August 10 and since then it has become a topic of discussion for Internet users. The picture has garnered over 20 thousand likes, over a thousand retweets and hundreds of reactions.

Have a look at the photo here:

Delhi beggars 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

One user confused the beggar for Hrithik Roshan and said, “Hrithik lag raha hain”

One user commented, “Mujhe laga Vikram Vedha me ka hrithik roshan hain”

Some also compared the beggar to the likes of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and Allu Arjun.

Once I think it's #Vikramvedha look

Jo bhi ho Smart h… pic.twitter.com/5oSWsuNrgd — Tarun Sabbarwal (@sabbarwal_tarun) August 13, 2022

Super 30 ka Hrithik hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/4LB8KtCnT9 — Bhalooo Paratha. (@kshahbaz22) August 10, 2022

However, many users also criticized Kawaljit Singh Bedi for clicking his picture and publishing it on the web without permission.