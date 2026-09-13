Is the Bigg Boss trophy cursed? Arshi Khan makes shocking claim

Mumbai: Bigg Boss has created several stars over the years, but does its coveted trophy come with a hidden price? Former contestant Arshi Khan has made a chilling claim while speaking about the struggles faced by people associated with the controversial reality show.

During a recent interview, Arshi was asked whether she believes the Bigg Boss trophy is cursed. She replied, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki Bigg Boss ki jo trophy hoti hai na, woh sabko suit nahi karti.”

Arshi clarified that she would never speak badly about the show that gave her recognition. However, she claimed that many people who achieved success through Bigg Boss later faced serious difficulties in their personal lives.

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“Jin logon ne bhi usko paaya hai, unki life ke andar bohot difficulties aayi hain. Most of the people pareshan hue hain. Jitne log Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar gaye hain, suffer kar rahe hain,” she said.

The actress then remembered late contestants Pratyusha Banerjee and Swami Om while discussing former housemates who are no longer alive. It is worth noting that neither Pratyusha nor Swami Om won the Bigg Boss trophy, suggesting that Arshi’s remarks extended beyond the winners to contestants associated with the house.

Making the conversation even more unsettling, Arshi claimed that the Bigg Boss house itself carries a strange negative energy. She recalled moments when contestants allegedly felt as though someone was holding their hand or sitting close to them, despite nobody being there.

Her eerie remarks have now reopened the debate around the intense emotional pressure contestants experience inside and after the Bigg Boss house. Whether one believes in negative energy or not, Arshi’s account certainly adds another mysterious chapter to the show’s history.