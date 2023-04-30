Is the consent of both partners necessary for conducting nikah?

Hyderabad: In Islamic marriage, the consent of both partners is necessary for conducting Nikah. This requirement is rooted in the teachings of the Prophet, who emphasized the importance of mutual consent in marriage.

The Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said, “The widow and the divorced woman shall not be married until she has consented and the virgin shall not be married until her consent is obtained.”

The Prophet also revoked the marriage of a girl who complained to him that her father had married her against her wishes.

In Indian law, too, the consent of both partners is mandatory before performing a marriage. Any use of force is illegal, and the marriage can be declared null and void if either party did not give their consent.

