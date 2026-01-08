Hyderabad: South superstar Prabhas is gearing up for a grand return with The Raja Saab, one of the most awaited Tollywood releases, directed by Maruthi. Blending horror and comedy, the film has already sparked massive curiosity and is perfectly timed for a Sankranti festive release.

The film hits theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Telugu and dubbed versions, with paid premiere shows on January 8, sending fans into a frenzy.

Adding fuel to the hype, the film’s jaw-dropping budget has gone viral and the revelation came from an unexpected source.

The Raja Saab Budget Details

While producer TG Vishwa Prasad kept the numbers under wraps, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga accidentally spilled the beans during a promotional video. Teasing Prabhas, he revealed that The Raja Saab was made on a staggering Rs 400 crore budget, joking about the scale, multiple heroines, lavish sets and songs. “It’s a big set, three heroines, songs are there, daadi (grandmother) is there, and Rs 400 crore budget, and he said he’ll finish it in 40 days,” the Spirit director said.

The Raja Saab

At a Mumbai promotional event, producer Vishwa hinted at the film’s scale without confirming the numbers. He said the film took over two and a half years to complete and promised a spectacular 40-minute climax crafted from nearly 120 days of shooting, adding with a smile that the budget has “a lot of zeroes.”

With its massive scale, exciting teasers, and sky-high expectations, The Raja Saab is now under the spotlight. All eyes are on how Prabhas’ festive entertainer will perform at the box office.

Watch the video below Sandeep Reddy Vanga spilled the beans.